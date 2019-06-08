A US border patrol agent in Texas has been credited with saving a woman and her young son who were attacked and covered by thousands of bees.

Woman and son rescued after being covered by thousands of bees in Texas

The agent was patrolling the Rio Grande in Brownsville, in southernmost Texas, when bees entered his patrol vehicle.

The agent was looking for the origin of the bees when he found what he thought was just a bundle of clothing covered in the insects.

He then realised it was a woman curled into a ball.

The agent ordered her to run into his vehicle. At this point, he discovered she was attempting to shield her eight-year-old son.

The child began to vomit, and the agent rushed the pair to a hospital, where they are expected to recover.

Authorities say the migrants were travelling from Guatemala.

Online Editors