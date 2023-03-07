| 0.3°C Dublin

Close

Woman admits to drowning grandmother because she couldn’t afford nursing home: ‘I feel like I put the dog down’

Heidi Michelle Matheny admitted to drowning 93-year-old Alice Matheny in a sink and bathtub (Law&amp;Order) Expand

Close

Heidi Michelle Matheny admitted to drowning 93-year-old Alice Matheny in a sink and bathtub (Law&amp;Order)

Heidi Michelle Matheny admitted to drowning 93-year-old Alice Matheny in a sink and bathtub (Law&Order)

Heidi Michelle Matheny admitted to drowning 93-year-old Alice Matheny in a sink and bathtub (Law&Order)

Graeme Massie

An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to drowning her grandmother because the family could not afford to put her in a nursing home.

Heidi Michelle Matheny, 35, walked into a police station last November and told officers that she had drowned 93-year-old Alice Matheny in a sink and bathtub.

Most Watched

Privacy