A woman who was prosecuted for trying to drown her baby son more than a decade ago has been accused of killing the now 12-year-old boy by drowning him, US authorities have said.

A woman who was prosecuted for trying to drown her baby son more than a decade ago has been accused of killing the now 12-year-old boy by drowning him, US authorities have said.

Woman accused of killing 12-year-old son she tried to drown when he was a baby

Sheriff's deputies found the boy and his seven-year-old brother unresponsive in a full irrigation canal near a cornfield in California.

An autopsy said Jackson Telnas died of drowning, and officials said the younger boy is in hospital in a critical condition.

Sherri Renee Telnas, 45, was arrested in her rural home near Porterville, about 435 kilometres south of San Francisco.

Authorities did not know if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

She had tried to drown him because 'bad thoughts or voices' told her to do it Mineral County, Montana, Sheriff Mike Boone

The family had been in the area less than a year and authorities did not have contact with them before Saturday, when a 911 caller told officials that Telnas was acting strangely and had taken the boys to a cornfield near their home, said

Ashley Schwarm, a spokeswoman with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office in California.

Jackson had recovered after Telnas first tried to kill him in a Montana river in 2008, authorities said.

She was soaking wet as she carried the boy, then 10 months, into a hospital and said she had tried to drown him because "bad thoughts or voices" told her to do it, Mineral County, Montana, Sheriff Mike Boone said in a statement.

She pleaded no contest to two counts of felony criminal endangerment and was sentenced in 2009 to the custody of Montana health officials for 10 years because of a history of mental illness, Boone said.

The judge found that she was doing well in her treatment with her psychiatrist, was holding down a job and her relationship with her son 'appears to be very loving'

Jackson was living with his father at the time, the sheriff said.

She spent less than a year at the state psychiatric hospital, said Ellie Brown, who is married to the boys' uncle.

Telnas got custody of Jackson in late 2010 as part of her divorce, court records said.

The judge found that she was doing well in her treatment with her psychiatrist, was holding down a job and her relationship with her son "appears to be very loving."

The psychiatrist "had no concern about her ability to parent and testified that he sees no risk factors to indicate that she may de-compensate in her emotional wellness", District Judge Ed McLean wrote.

She later reunited with her ex-husband, and their second son was born in 2012, Ms Brown said. The couple lived together in California for a time, and Telnas had been alone with the boys for about a year, she said.

Telnas was released from Montana health officials' oversight in 2016, public records show.

It was unclear what requirements or oversight she may have been under when she got back custody of the son she tried to kill.

Deputies who responded to the 911 call early on Saturday found a neighbour who made the call and the boys' grandmother trying to revive the children, KFSN-TV reported.

Telnas was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, the sheriff's office said. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Tuesday.

Press Association