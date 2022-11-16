| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

With Ivanka excusing herself, who else in the family is still on board with Donald Trump’s 2024 bid?

Ivanka Trump Expand
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's family members including his son Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, his son Eric and Eric's wife Lara listen as Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Reuters Expand
Former U.S. President Donald Trump stands onstage with his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, after announcing that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Reuters Expand
US First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Rorce Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words &quot;I really don't care, do you?&quot; following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border. Getty Expand

Close

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's family members including his son Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, his son Eric and Eric's wife Lara listen as Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Reuters

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's family members including his son Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, his son Eric and Eric's wife Lara listen as Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Reuters

Former U.S. President Donald Trump stands onstage with his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, after announcing that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Reuters

Former U.S. President Donald Trump stands onstage with his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, after announcing that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Reuters

US First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Rorce Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words &quot;I really don't care, do you?&quot; following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border. Getty

US First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Rorce Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do you?" following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border. Getty

/

Ivanka Trump

Joe Sommerlad

Donald Trump has announced a new run for the White House in 2024, apparently unmoved by some disastrous midterm elections results in which many of his most high-profile candidates lost their races.

While the Republican Party had been loudly predicting a “red wave” on Election Day, flooding the House of Representatives and Senate with conservatives in order to effectively disable Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, what actually happened was less a wave, more a light splash.

Related topics

More On Donald Trump

Most Watched

Privacy