Wife of white nationalist Richard Spencer accuses him of physical abuse

The wife of the white nationalist Richard Spencer has accused him of emotional and physical abuse.

The wife of the white nationalist Richard Spencer has accused him of emotional and physical abuse.

Nina Koupriianova accused Spencer of choking her, dragging her by her hair and attempting to punch her while she was pregnant, according to divorce filings in the Flathead county district court in Montana.

She alleges Spencer told her "The only language women understand is violence".

“I’m famous and you are not! I’m important and you are not!” the white nationalist leader would sometimes tell her when he was angry, she claimed in the divorce filings.

Spencer told the Guardian that his wife's claims were "a wild mischaracterization of who I am."

Spencer came to prominence during violent white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville in the US state of Virginia.

The pair married in 2010, however Koupriianova says they have been living separately since July 2017. They have two children.

In 2014, when she was pregnant with their first child, he held her down with his body weight and grabbed her by the neck and the jaw, leaving bruises, she alleged. In 2017, when she was nine months pregnant, he attempted to punch her in the face, she claimed.

She claimed he repeatedly told her to kill herself and asked if her parents would attend her funeral. Much of the abuse happened in front of their children, she claimed.

Spencer has attempted to have the divorce proceedings sealed, however Judge Heidi Ulbricht denied the motion, citing the Montana constitution and first amendment press protections.

Online Editors