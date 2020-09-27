| 9.2°C Dublin
The legal landscape of the United States was left with a giant chasm to fill in the last nine days after the death of influential Supreme Court lawmaker and champion for women’s rights, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
RBG, as she affectionately became known, was the second-ever female Supreme Court Judge and she left an indelible mark on contemporary American society through her judicial work and campaigning.
It was expected to take weeks, but just eight days after her death, US President Donald Trump put forward Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to be Bader Ginsburg’s successor in a formal ceremony in the White House Rose Garden yesterday evening.
While Barrett will be put before Senate confirmation hearings, which have been mooted to start on October 12th, it is assumed Trump has secured the backing of sufficient senators to ensure she is added to the Supreme Court and sways it more conservative ahead of the November 3rd Presidential election.
If confirmed, Barrett will give the conservatives a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court. Here's what we know about her.
Barrett, is a 48-year-old conservative mother-of-seven Appeals Court Judge from South Bend, Indiana.
Barrett can be seen in many ways as the 'judicial antithesis' of the late Ginsburg.
A devout Catholic, Barrett will be a contentious addition to the Supreme Court, as she has been an outspoken critic of abortion rights and the right of gay people to marry.
It is thought this was part of her appeal to Donald Trump, as she will please the conservative right support base Trump is looking to galvanise before the all-important date of November 3rd.
Barrett has insisted her unshakeable faith does not get in the way of her judicial career.
Barrett has also spoken out in favour of Second Amendment gun rights and against the influx of immigrants from Mexico, two hotbed topics that Donald Trump will rely on in Presidential debates in the coming five weeks.
Barrett’s potential appointment to the Supreme Court is a source of disdain to the Democratic party, and Joe Biden said Barrett has a “written track record” of undermining Obamacare, which Trump wants to repeal.
"This nomination threatens the destruction of life-saving protections for 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions together with every other benefit and protection of the Affordable Care Act," House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said yesterday.
Biden has called on the US Senate to hold off on nominating Barrett before the Presidential election, asking that the winner of the November showdown appoint Ginsburg’s successor.
With the republican party holding a Senate majority, though, it is unlikely he will get his wish, as Republican senators have indicated their wish to proceed quickly and have praised Trump for Barrett’s nomination.
Barrett is renowned for her intellect, graduating at the top of her class from Notre Dame before serving as a clerk to ultra-conservative former Supreme Court Judge Antonin Scalia.
Many conservatives are hoping the one-time apprentice will now become Scalia’s heir, and President Trump is chief among them.
Online Editors