White House urges Britain and EU to preserve the Good Friday Agreement

The White house has urged Britain and the European Union to preserve the Good Friday agreement protecting peace in Northern Ireland.

It comes after the EU launched legal action against the UK for changing Brexit trading arrangements.

“We continue to encourage both the European Union and the UK government to prioritise pragmatic solutions to safeguard and advance the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland”, said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

“President Biden has been unequivocal in his support for the Belfast Good Friday Agreement. This agreement has been the bedrock of peace, stability and prosperity for all the people of Northern Ireland,” she added.

Brussels has formally taken legal actions against the UK for what it calls a “deliberate breach” of international law following its unilateral action on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "Unilateral action to dis-apply or not to implement aspects of the Protocol does nothing but corrode trust, the only basis on which sustainable long-term solutions can be found. It exacerbates uncertainty and instability; two things Northern Ireland can well do without."

The Taoiseach welcomed the “strong backing” from the EU and the US. He was speaking today in an online address to the Brooklyn Institution as part of his St Patrick's Day virtual events in the US.

"President Biden's assertion that 'the US is back", has given us great heart. The US was central to the establishment of the UN, its leadership is indispensable. Having its heft and ingenuity back at the table to tackle global challenges at scale is a game-changer," said the Taoiseach.

