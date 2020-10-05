White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for Covid-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for Covid-19 today, becoming the latest Trump staffer to acquire the virus.

McEnany confirmed that she will begin her quarantine process today and confirmed that the White House Medical Unit hasn’t included any members of the press on her list of close contacts.

McEnany has been seen giving press conferences to members of the press in recent days without wearing a face covering.

"Moreover, I definitely had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday," McEnany said in a statement.

This refers to the top Trump aide’s diagnosis hours before US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania confirmed they had also tested positive for the virus.

Read More

This comes as President Trump conducted a drive-by salute of fans outside Walter Reed Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, where he has been receiving treatment.

It is believed the President’s condition is improving and he will move back to the White House to finish his quarantine in the coming days.

McEnany's positive diagnosis brings to 28 the number of White House-orbit staff that have contracted Covid-19.

Online Editors