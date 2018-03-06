White House economic adviser Gary Cohn to step down

The Wall Street banker became a key architect of the 2017 tax overhaul and a bulwark against protectionist forces within the Trump administration.

"It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform. I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the Administration great success in the future," Cohn said in a statement issued by the White House."

Cohn's resignation came after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in a move that would hit close allies Canada and Mexico. Trump's pledge to impose tariffs had prompted speculation Cohn might leave the White House because of his opposition to the policy.