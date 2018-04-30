White House Correspondents' Dinner: The 8 most brutal jokes from the controversial routine

It might just be the most controversial comedy routines ever given at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Michelle Wolf’s after-dinner performance at Saturday’s black tie event for Washington media included attacks on the president, his staff and his daughter, as well as tackling hot button topics such as abortion and gun control.

But was it actually funny? Below is a selection of Wolf’s most brutal lines for you to judge.

1. "Just a reminder to everyone, I'm here to make jokes, I have no agenda, I'm not trying to get anything accomplished, so everyone that's here from Congress you should feel right at home" 2. "I would drag him here myself, but it turns out that the president of the United States is the one pussy you’re not allowed to grab"

3. "It is kinda crazy that the Trump campaign was in contact with Russia when the Hillary campaign wasn't even in contact with Michigan" 4. "I’m 32, which is a weird age — 10 years too young to host this event, and 20 years too old for Roy Moore"

5. "I actually really like Sarah [Hucakabee Sanders]. I think she’s very resourceful. But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies" Comedian Michelle Wolf performs at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein 6. "He wants to give teachers guns, and I support that because then they can sell them for things they need like supplies"

7. "She [Ivanka Trump] was supposed to be an advocate for women, but it turns out she’s about as helpful to women as an empty box of tampons. She’s done nothing to satisfy women. So I guess, like father like daughter.”

8. "It’s 2018 and I am a woman so you cannot shut me up. Unless you have Michael Cohen wire me $130,000."

