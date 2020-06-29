| 11.7°C Dublin

When it comes to Putin, it is clear that 'America First' takes a backseat - the only question is 'Why?'

Max Boot

Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters Expand

At the heart of the Trump administration resides "a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma": What is it with President Donald Trump and Russia? Why does the "America First" president so often put Russia first?

That question has surfaced yet again after 'The New York Times' first reported that a Russian military intelligence unit had paid bounties to the Taliban to kill US troops in Afghanistan. 'The Post' reported that those bounties had resulted in the deaths of Americans.

A normal president would have cancelled his golf outing and made clear that there would be hell to pay if the reports are true. Not Trump. Instead, he lashed out at the news media, denying that the intelligence community had briefed him on its findings. Unfortunately, it's hard to credit anything said by a president who has lied to or misled the public more than 19,000 times.