| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg means for US women's rights

'The Notorious RBG': Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week Expand

Close

'The Notorious RBG': Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week

'The Notorious RBG': Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week

AP

'The Notorious RBG': Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week

They were chalk and cheese: one a tiny, frail Jewish grandmother from New York who became a feminist heroine in her 80s; the other a 48-year-old devout, pro-life Catholic mother-of-seven who enjoys parties and working out.

They were chalk and cheese: one a tiny, frail Jewish grandmother from New York who became a feminist heroine in her 80s; the other a 48-year-old devout, pro-life Catholic mother-of-seven who enjoys parties and working out.

And now, if President Donald Trump has his way, the first, Ruth Bader Ginsburg - who died last week at the age of 86 - will be replaced on the US Supreme Court by the second, Amy Coney Barrett. It's a move which critics say could set the cause of women's rights back a generation.