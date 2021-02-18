What next for Melania and Ivanka? Trump ladies hoping for a warmer reaction in the Sunshine State

It was never going to be easy for Donald Trump’s inner circle to plot a fresh path in the wake of one of the most toxic and controversial presidential terms in US history.

Aside from the ignominy of being the only president to be impeached twice, not to mention having his Twitter account suspended after the Capitol Hill insurrection, Trump’s fall from grace has been momentous.

To say that those close to him, including Melania and Ivanka Trump, are in need of a rebrand as they settle into their new homes in Florida is putting it mildly.

According to a poll conducted for CNN, Melania had the worst favorability ratings of any modern first lady upon departure from the White House. In four years, she never did one interview with any major publication.

But what is next for the former First Lady and her step-daughter Ivanka, a former senior White House advisor? Both saw their popularity plummet as Donald Trump’s four years in office wound down.

And while there was some sympathy for Melania at the start, there seems little chance of her following in the footsteps of her predecessor Michelle Obama and penning a best-selling book which was then adapted into a Netflix series.

Read More

Although Melania has been keeping a low profile at their sprawling Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, she has signalled plans to pursue her own projects as a private citizen.

She recently announced she has set up ‘The Office of Melania Trump’ as she turns her attention to garnering some more positive headlines.

She has said this will be “dedicated to her endeavors that previously centered around the well-being of children, bringing awareness to the nation’s opioid crisis, and warning against cyberbullying.”

In a statement to Breitbart News last week, her team says her number one priority is her role as mother to her 14-year-old Barron Trump and laying the groundwork for her future philanthropic projects.

“Over the past few weeks, Mrs Trump has been focused on her responsibilities as a mother and settling her family in their new home,” it said.

“She has always been a humanitarian and an entrepreneur by nature. She has many different ideas, and it will take time to establish them. No matter what she decides to do, it will be done with quality and passion.”

Melania has already started work on her newest project, with a warm-hearted post on Valentine’s Day. Although she made no mention of her husband of 15 years, she wrote how she was thinking of the “brave and inspirational children” at the Children’s Inn at the NIH.

Alongside a number of pictures of her meeting some of the young residents at the facility for seriously-ill children, she said she was sending them “love & strength”.

On a personal level, she has also been seen spending lots of time enjoying the facilities of the luxurious estate which forms her new home.

She’s reportedly a big fan of its luxurious spa facilities and often spends several hours a day there, enjoying the benefits at her disposal including massages, nail care and facial treatments.

Evenings are usually spent on the outdoor patio of Mar-a-Lago and she is often joined by her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who reside in a private suite of rooms at the private members club residence.

The property boasts private beaches, five tennis courts, a fitness centre, croquet lawns and a 20,000 square-foot ballroom decorated with €5.8m worth of gold leaf.

Her step-daughter Ivanka (39), on the other hand, has chosen to relocate her family to the more buzzy city of Miami, which is a 90-minute drive away from Palm Beach.

No doubt hoping for a warmer reception in the Sunshine State, she has wasted little time adapting to the laid-back vibe in Miami.

Ivanka has been seen looking relaxed and content as she enjoys the balmier climes with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children Arabella (9) Joseph (7) and Theodore (4).

Their children have enrolled in a Hebrew school nearby and they have moved into the exclusive Arte Surfside complex on Collins Avenue, where properties cost up to €40,000 per month to rent.

The area is described as the new American Riviera as it’s more secluded than the bustling Ocean Drive area. The complex boasts stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean not to mention every amenity that money can buy.

This week saw Ivanka photographed on the balcony of the property as she met with workmen to begin the installation of opaque, privacy-enhancing screens.

However, it’s not expected they will be there permanently as the family is also building a property on a two-acre plot on the nearby Indian Creek Island. Also known as the ‘Billionaire Bunker’, they purchased the site last year for €26.35m.

Not that money’s an issue for the well-known couple. Although they reported a 20pc drop in income during the final year of Donald Trump’s term, they are still worth more than €100m, according to the latest estimates.

Both heirs to family real-state empires, the uber-wealthy pair were affected badly by the pandemic as they have extensive holdings in the hospitality business, including a number of hotels.

Read More



