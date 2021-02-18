| 8.2°C Dublin

What next for Melania and Ivanka? Trump ladies hoping for a warmer reaction in the Sunshine State

Ivanka Trump (right) with her stepmother Melania Trump. Photo: Rick Wilking/AFP/Getty Images Expand

Ivanka Trump (right) with her stepmother Melania Trump. Photo: Rick Wilking/AFP/Getty Images

Melanie Finn

It was never going to be easy for Donald Trump’s inner circle to plot a fresh path in the wake of one of the most toxic and controversial presidential terms in US history.

Aside from the ignominy of being the only president to be impeached twice, not to mention having his Twitter account suspended after the Capitol Hill insurrection, Trump’s fall from grace has been momentous.

To say that those close to him, including Melania and Ivanka Trump, are in need of a rebrand as they settle into their new homes in Florida is putting it mildly.

