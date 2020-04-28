'We're relieved that Tom Martens will remain safely behind bars' - Jason Corbett's family speak out after killer refused temporary release

THE killer of Irish father of two Jason Corbett (39) has been refused temporary release from a US prison because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tom Martens (69), who was convicted of the second degree murder of Mr Corbett along with his daughter, Molly Martens (35), formally sought temporary release on bond from a North Carolina prison at a special custody hearing today.

Martens, who did not attend the special custody review, supported his application with testimonies including his FBI career and his status as a model inmate at Alexander Correctional Institution at Taylorsville.

It emerged that Martens had worked both in the prison library and helped with the education of other inmates at the male-only prison.

However, his application for temporary release was opposed both by North Carolina prosecutors and by Mr Corbett's Limerick-based family.

Shortly after the brief temporary release application hearing, North Carolina prison officials indicated that the submission had been denied.

The former FBI agent will now remain behind bars pending the hearing of his joint appeal, with Molly Martens, against his conviction by the North Carolina Supreme Court.

It is understood the temporary prison release application was rejected on the basis consideration was only being given to offenders convicted of non-violent crimes.

Mr Corbett's sister, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, said they were "relieved and delighted" with the ruling.

"We have always put our faith in the justice system in North Carolina and, once again, our faith has been justified," she said.

"We are relieved that Tom Martens will remain safely behind bars pending the North Carolina Supreme Court hearing of the Court of Appeal ruling.

"Our family also want to put on record our gratitude to North Carolina prosecutors, in particular the Davidson County District Attorneys, for the critical role they have once again played in seeing that justice was done for our family."

Martens, a former FBI and Department of Energy intelligence officer, is currently in special measures because of the potential threat posed to him by other inmates because of his law enforcement background.

He had sought to become the first inmate released from prison in North Carolina under the pandemic who was convicted of a violent crime.

The US state has indicated it will release around 500 inmates because of the Covid-19 pandemic and to ease congestion in prisons.

However, it indicated that those inmates would be non-violent offenders - with many nearing the end of their sentences. The first six releases were all female - and were either aged over 65 years or pregnant.

The proposed release of Tom Martens prompted a formal objection from Mr Corbett's Limerick-based family.

In a two page letter submitted for consideration at Mr Martens temporary release hearing, Mr Corbett's sister, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, outlined the family's vehement objection to granting the release after the former FBI agent had served just two and a half years of a 20-25 year term for second degree murder.

Prosecutors also opposed the release.

"As my mother, who is battling Covid-19 here in Ireland, said in her victim impact statement in August 2017, not once did Tom Martens show mercy or compassion to Jason as he beat him to death. Yet he is now pleading for mercy for himself," Tracey said

"We consider the very notion of seeking such a temporary release to be insulting to Jason's memory.

"Jason suffered appalling injuries and was then effectively left to die on his own bedroom floor while Thomas Martens and his daughter (Molly) delayed alerting the emergency services just to ensure he would die.

"An attempt had also been made to drug my brother. Such was the appalling damage to my brother's skull that a pathologist could not even count the number of blows from a baseball bat and a concrete paving slab that must have been inflicted.

"Not once has Mr Martens shown remorse for his actions. Not once has he offered any apology for the hurt caused - or for leaving my brother's children, Jack and Sarah, to live out the rest of their lives without their father. In contrast, during his evidence to the trial he repeatedly tried to justify his murderous actions - and has, over the past five years, caused immeasurable hurt to my family by his consistent attempts to slander my brother and besmirch Jason’s good reputation."

The Limerick family asked the North Carolina authorities to adhere to their policy of only granting temporary release during the pandemic to non-violent offenders.

Martens' brother-in-law, Michael Earnest, argued the release should have been granted on humanitarian grounds.

"We are just asking that Tom be released on bail and be able to keep himself safe (from the virus)," he said.

Mr Martens lawyers lodged a submission two weeks ago arguing for his release on the basis he faced a disproportionately high threat from the virus in prison.

Prosecutors opposed granting temporary release for Mr Martens who was convicted of second degree murder, along with his daughter, Molly, following a high-profile Davidson County trial in August 2017.

Both immediately appealed the conviction with a North Carolina Supreme Court hearing scheduled for next year.

Tom and Molly Martens were convicted by unanimous jury vote of the second degree murder of the Limerick widower at his home outside Winston-Salem in the southern state in August 2015.

Mr Corbett had been savagely beaten to death with a metal baseball bat and a heavy concrete brick.

The trial, in Davidson County, also heard that an attempt had been made to drug the Irishman before he was attacked while he slept in his bedroom.

Tom and Molly Martens claimed they acted in self defence - but while Mr Corbett suffered horrific head injuries, the father and daughter were found by North Carolina police to be totally uninjured at the scene.

Molly Martens married the Irish widower in 2011, four years after his first wife and the mother of his two children died from a tragic asthma attack.

Tom Martens then demanded that the Limerick packaging industry executive sign adoption papers granting his daughter equal rights to the two children by his late first wife.

Mr Corbett refused amid mounting concerns over his American wife's mental health and increasingly bizarre behaviour.

He was beaten to death as he prepared to bring his children back to Ireland from North Carolina.