'We're going to straighten all this stuff out' - R Kelly released from jail after the child support he owes was paid
R Kelly has been released from jail after the child support he owes was paid.
The R&B singer has walked out of a Chicago jail after a $161,000 child support payment was made on his behalf.
Kelly was freed on Saturday three days after a judge ordered him to be jailed until he paid the total amount of back child support he owed.
In a brief statement as he left jail, Kelly said: "I promise you, we're going to straighten all this stuff out."
Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.
He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He spent a weekend in jail after his arrest last month and was not freed until a 47-year-old suburban Chicago business owner posted his $100,000 bail.
