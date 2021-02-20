‘We’re back’ – Biden announces US return to climate deal

The US has officially returned to the Paris global climate accord as President Joe Biden and other leaders declared the nation could not afford to sideline the growing climate crisis again.

“We can no longer delay or do the bare minimum to address climate change. This is a global existential crisis, and all of us will suffer if we fail,” he told European leaders at a Munich security conference by video.

“We’re back,” he added.

Officially, Donald Trump’s removal of the US from the worldwide global climate pact stood for only 107 days, as part of his withdrawal from global allegiances in general and his often-stated but false view that global warming was not happening.

The US return became official almost a month after Mr Biden told the UN that America wanted back in.

“A cry for survival comes from the planet itself,” he said in his inaugural address. “A cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear now.”

World leaders expect America to prove its seriousness after four years of being absent. They are especially anticipating an announcement in coming months on its goal for cutting damaging emissions from burning coal and oil by 2030.

The Biden administration says it will settle on a tougher new target for his country’s emissions cuts by the time he hosts a planned Earth Day global summit for world leaders on April 22.

He signed an executive order on his first day in office reversing the withdrawal. The Trump administration had announced its departure from the Paris accord in 2019, but it did not become effective until November 4m 2020, the day after the election, because of provisions in the agreement.

