Weinstein reaches $25m deal with dozens of sex accusers

Harvey Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt film studio have reached a tentative $25m (€22.5m) settlement with dozens of women who accused the former Hollywood producer of sexual misconduct, the 'New York Times' has said, citing lawyers involved in the negotiations.

Harvey Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt film studio have reached a tentative $25m (€22.5m) settlement with dozens of women who accused the former Hollywood producer of sexual misconduct, the 'New York Times' has said, citing lawyers involved in the negotiations.

The accord would end nearly all civil lawsuits by actresses and former Weinstein employees who accused him of offences ranging from sexual harassment to rape, the newspaper said.

Insurers for the former Weinstein Co studio would fund the payout, and Mr Weinstein would not be required to admit wrongdoing or to pay anything himself, the newspaper said.

Representatives for Mr Weinstein declined to comment on the report.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In