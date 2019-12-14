Weinstein denies walking frame used to curry sympathy
Harvey Weinstein has been photographed walking unassisted around a supermarket near his New York home, days after arriving at a court hearing dishevelled and using a walking frame.
Weinstein (67) shocked onlookers on Wednesday as he arrived for a bail hearing looking a shadow of his former self, hunched over, scruffy and shuffling along with a walking frame.
Donna Rotunno, his lawyer, said Weinstein was using the equipment at the insistence of his legal team. She said: "We wanted him to use a walker last week, and Mr Weinstein didn't want the press to think he was seeking sympathy."
She said that he would undergo a three-hour operation on Thursday for a back injury sustained during a car crash in August.
"He had a bilateral laminectomy and is now recovering, and will be remaining one night in the hospital," a representative said.
Yesterday, The 'New York Post' published an undated photograph of Weinstein, which the paper claimed was taken recently, standing tall inside a store near Mount Kisco, in upstate New York.
Weinstein's adversaries suggested the disgraced film producer was using the Zimmer frame to curry sympathy, a suggestion rebutted by his lawyers.
It has been widely reported that Weinstein has been intent on "producing" his legal fight to specifically win over the court of public opinion.
Weinstein has seen a swift turnover of lawyers as it is rumoured his legal team have repeatedly disagreed with his "stage managing" tactics.
The New York-born film producer, who is due to go on trial for rape and sexual assault on January 6, is on his third set of lawyers. (Daily Telegraph, London)
