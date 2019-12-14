Weinstein denies walking frame used to curry sympathy

Harvey Weinstein has been photographed walking unassisted around a supermarket near his New York home, days after arriving at a court hearing dishevelled and using a walking frame.

Weinstein (67) shocked onlookers on Wednesday as he arrived for a bail hearing looking a shadow of his former self, hunched over, scruffy and shuffling along with a walking frame.

Donna Rotunno, his lawyer, said Weinstein was using the equipment at the insistence of his legal team. She said: "We wanted him to use a walker last week, and Mr Weinstein didn't want the press to think he was seeking sympathy."

She said that he would undergo a three-hour operation on Thursday for a back injury sustained during a car crash in August.

