Weightlifting and thinking positively, how Biden stays healthy at 78

What are newly-installed US President Joe Biden’s health secrets? At 78 years of age he is bouncing with energy and taking on one of the most demanding public roles in the world.

His physician Dr Kevin O’Connor, of George Washington University, described him as “healthy and vigorous” in a medical report.

However, it seems it’s not just down to good luck, and he has been dedicated and consistent in maintaining his fitness over a lifetime.

A key part of his regime is lifting weights, doing scores of bicep curls every day – along with the rest of his “schedule”. He does five minutes on the rowing machine, half an hour on a bike, 23 crunches and jumping jacks during his daily workout.

Exercise has been built into his routine over a long time which experts say is the way to ensure it is not fair-weather or fleeting.

Prof Rose Anne Kenny, professor of Medical Gerontology at Trinity College Dublin, said as “far as we know his health behaviours are excellent”.

She is impressed by his regular weight lifting. “As we get older we lose muscle mass. Not nearly enough emphasis is put on the need for resistance exercise and also taking protein supplements,” she said. “Building muscle like that prevents falls and you have to couple that with aerobic exercise.”

Mr Biden does not drink or smoke. He is a keen golfer and is often seen out cycling.

He is expected to now rely more on golf for outdoor exercise and follow the example of his good friend Barack Obama who said during his tenure in the White House it was “one of the only ways you could consistently get fresh air”.

Mr Biden's favourite drink is a Diet Coke so there was no celebratory glass of champagne to mark his big day. And when he makes his promised trip to Ireland it’s unlikely there will be any photos of him with a pint in his hand.

Aerobic exercise helps blood flow which helps stave off dementia, a concern for many people of Mr Biden’s age.

People have also remarked on his posture and the fact that he does not slouch which people need to be particularly mindful of as they age.

He enjoys ice-cream and pasta but maintains portion control to keep a check on his weight. He is around six feet tall and weighs around 12 and a half stone.

He has not entirely escaped illness and has undergone various operations over the years. He has also had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed. In the late 1980s he was operated on for a brain aneurysm.

He is known for his good humour and relaxed manner, even when faced by taunts from Donald Trump.

Prof Kenny said one of the secrets of successful ageing is having a positive attitude. “Having a positive attitude makes a huge difference. He has had a lot of adverse life events,” she said.

“Second, you need a purpose in life and then there is the obvious physical activity.”

She said it is unclear how he manages his stress or what system he uses. “What we would recommend is meditation, mindfulness and yoga. He looks like someone who is in control and quite calm to me.

“I would be very surprised if he did not have de-stressing mechanisms in place.”

His commitment to exercise could also inspire older people here to get “Covid-19 vaccine ready”, she said

“If you do 10 weeks of aerobic exercise before the vaccine you boost the response to the jab.” This is the advice of TILDA, the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing in Trinity College, she said.

Mr Biden is also reported to have some “nip and tuck" work done on his face, and also is said to have had a hair transplant, although neither have been confirmed.

However, the key to the new president’s personality, which has stood to him, is found in his quote: “Get up! The art of living is simply getting up after you’ve been knocked down.”