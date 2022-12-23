| 8.7°C Dublin

Weather warnings for 200 million people as winter ‘bomb cyclone’ causes Christmas chaos in US

Pedestrians make their way along Halsted Street during a cold weather front as a weather phenomenon known as a bomb cyclone hits the Upper Midwest, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. December 22, 2022. REUTERS/Matt Marton Expand

Close

Steve gorman

A deep freeze enveloping most of the United States early on Friday combined with a massive winter storm brewing in the Midwest to leave two-thirds of the nation under extreme weather alerts, confounding travel plans for millions of Americans.

Heading into the Christmas holiday weekend, the looming storm was forecast to develop into a "bomb cyclone," unleashing heavy, blinding snow from the northern Plains and Great Lakes region to the upper Mississippi Valley and western New York.

