‘We will never forget and never give up’ – Joe Biden marks 21 years since al-Qa’ida attacks on America

President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, taking part in a sombre wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon held under a steady rain and paying tribute to “extraordinary Americans” who gave their lives on one of the nation’s darkest days.

Yesterday’s ceremony occurred just over a year after Biden ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the US and allies launched in response to the attacks.

Biden noted that even after the US left Afghanistan that his administration continues to pursue those responsible for the 9/11 attacks. Last month, Biden announced the US had killed Ayman al-Zawahri, the al-Qai’da leader who helped plot the September 11 attacks, in a clandestine operation.

“We will never forget, we will never give up,” Biden said. “Our commitment to preventing another attack on the United States is without end.”

The president was joined by family members of the fallen, first responders who had been at the Pentagon on the day of the attack, as well as Defence Department leadership for the annual moment of tribute carried out in New York City, the Pentagon and Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

In ending the Afghanistan war, the Democratic president followed through on a campaign pledge to bring home US troops from the country’s longest conflict.

Biden marked the one-year anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan late last month in low-key fashion. He issued a statement in honour of the 13 US troops killed in the bombing at the Kabul airport and spoke by phone with veterans assisting ongoing efforts to resettle in the US Afghans who helped the war effort.

Biden yesterday said an “incredible debt” was owed to the US troops who served in Afghanistan as well as their families. More than 2,200 US service members were killed and more than 20,000 were wounded over the course of the nearly 20-year war, according to the Pentagon.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday criticised Biden’s handling of the end of the war and noted that the country has spiralled downward under renewed Taliban rule since the US withdrawal.