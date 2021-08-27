‘We will hunt you down and make you pay’, President Biden warns Kabul airport attackers

Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan

President Joe Biden has said the US service members killed in attacks outside Kabul airport yesterday were “heroes”.

Addressing the nation from the White House, he said they were “engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others”.

At least a dozen US service members were killed in the attacks, along with scores of Afghans.

Mr Biden addressed those responsible for the attack, telling them: “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

One of the bombers struck people standing knee-deep in a wastewater canal under the sweltering sun.

Those who moments earlier had hoped to get on flights out could be seen carrying the wounded to ambulances in a daze, their own clothes soaked with blood.

The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz and condemned the attack.

Western officials had warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport, but that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country.

Emergency, an Italian charity that operates hospitals in Afghanistan, said it had received 60 patients wounded in the airport attack, in addition to 10 who were dead on arrival.

“Surgeons will be working into the night,” said Marco Puntin, the charity’s manager in Afghanistan. The wounded overflowed the triage zone into the physiotherapy area.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said those responsible for the attack in Kabul “will be sought and brought to justice”.

“I strongly condemn this act of terrorism and it must be clear to the world that the terrorists who perpetrated this will be sought and brought to justice,” he added.

The US House Republican leader called on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call Congress back into session so lawmakers can consider legislation that would prohibit the August 31 withdrawal until all Americans are out of Afghanistan.