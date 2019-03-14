TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has praised US President Donald Trump for the results of his efforts to 'Make America Great Again'.

'We trust making America great again will not mean losing sight of what makes it great already' - Taoiseach at traditional White House shamrock ceremony

But he also said: "we know and trust, that making America great again will not mean fighting or losing sight of what makes it great already."

He made the remarks during the traditional shamrock ceremony in the White House this evening.

Mr Trump was joined by first lady Melania for the event in the East Room of the executive mansion.

In his speech Mr Varadkar spoke of achievements by Mr Trump's predecessors in the Office of President.

He said Abraham Lincoln had preserved democracy and Franklin D Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan "defeated two evil empires and secured freedom for the world".

Mr Varadkar said: "Your ambition is to make America Great Again, and I think we can already see some of the results of that”.

"The American economy is booming. More jobs. Rising incomes. Exactly what you said you’d do.

"American military power is unrivaled."

"However, I believe the greatness of America is about more than economic prowess and military might.

"It is rooted in the things that make us love America: above all your people, your values, a new nation conceived in liberty.

"The land and the home of the brave and the free."

Mr Varadkar said people around the world have been inspired by America and have traveled to go there and make it their home, including millions from Ireland.

He said some people made the opposite journey and still do, and when Americans come to Ireland we greet them as brothers and sisters.

He told Mr Trump: "our history is shared, our future is entwined."

Mr Varadkar said he believes that "future generations of our citizens should have the same opportunity to enrich one another’s societies as past generations have".

He said: "No nations at the moment with as many ties as Ireland has to the United States has so few pathways to legal immigration.

"Whenever we’ve talked about this we’ve found agreement."

He thanked Congress and Mr Trump for their support for the new E3 visa programme which will allow a limited number of Irish people to work in the US each year.

The scheme is open to Australians but they don't use the full amount of visas that are open to them.

Proposed US legislation would see Irish people eligible to apply under the scheme.

