A video for the Arizona State elections has struck a chord beyond the state.

WATCH: 'Where's his integrity?' - six siblings appear in campaign video AGAINST their own brother

The Democrat candidate in the state has been publicly endorsed by the six siblings of the state’s Republican candidate.

In an advertisement that has gained viral status on social media, six of the siblings of the Republican candidate Paul Gosar, who is standing for re-election in November, have endorsed his opponent, Democrat Dr David Brill.

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar is a Republican from the party’s most conservative wing.

Mr Gosar made headlines after the violent neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, by suggesting it was planned by "the Left" to undermine Donald Trump.

He then branded Democratic Party donor George Soros a Nazi collaborator in an interview with Vice News.

The Gosar siblings defend their honor and endorse Dr. David Brill for Congress.



For more information visit. https://t.co/oyr0evBUdT#Vote4Brill pic.twitter.com/erTnYaZ9Uy — Brill for Congress (@Brill4Congress) September 21, 2018

Mr Gosar has also defended British far-right activist Tommy Robinson, and attacked "disgusting and depraved" Muslim immigrants at a speech in London in July this year.

The conservative congressman's family members' video testimonials, that support Dr David Brill, consist of statements from the said members on why the public should not support their sibling.

In one video, Paul Gosar’s sister Grace Gosar says; "It would be difficult to see my brother as anything but a racist."

In another video testimonial, the siblings question Paul Gosar’s views towards immigration and refugees and his use of the term "illegal aliens" for them, with his sister Jennifer saying: "Where is his integrity? I don’t know."

David Gosar, a 57-year-old attorney and the third of the Gosar children, said that the siblings are not doing this to seek attention.

He told Phoenix New Times that after watching their brother’s career unfold for the past seven years, they could no longer stay silent.

"None of us are doing this for publicity. None of us even want to do it," he said.

Since the advertisement went public, Mr Paul Gosar has hit back at the video and his siblings in a series of scathing tweets.

He called his siblings "disgruntled Hillary supporters" and said he hopes they find "peace in their heart and let go of all the hate."

"My siblings who chose to film ads against me are all liberal Democrats who hate President Trump," he tweeted yesterday.

"These disgruntled Hillary supporters are related by blood to me but like leftists everywhere, they put political ideology before family. Stalin would be proud."

However, in a win for Mr Paul Gosar, his mother has supported his views, to which he has reportedly responded: "I guess I really am Mom’s favourite."

The Republican, who won his district with 71pc of the vote in 2016, is still considered likely to keep the seat he has held since 2011.

Addressing his six siblings in a tweet yesterday, Mr Gosar said: "To the six angry Democrat Gosars- see you at Mom and Dad’s house!"

