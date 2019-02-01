WATCH: Man allegedly 'fakes' slip and fall to get insurance money

Police in New Jersey have arrested a man accused of faking a flip and fall to try and get insurance money.

They report that the 57-year-old man was subcontracted to work at a company when he allegedly faked the fall in 2018.

CCTV footage purports to show the man throwing ice on the floor and then lying down on it.

Authorities say the man waited until he was discovered and then he filed an insurance claim for hospital treatment.

He has been charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception and he's due in court on February 7.

