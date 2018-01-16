WATCH: Heroic fireman catches baby thrown from burning building

The helmet cam footage shows Cpt. Scott Stroup catching a child thrown away from the blaze.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department uploaded the video to Facebook, which shows the girls father throwing her from a ladder into the Cpt. Stroup's arms.

The January 13th fire at the Avondale Forest Apartments in Decatur left around 80 people without homes. Emergency services rescued 12 people, including eight children, according to WFAA-TV.