An MLS footballer used his goal celebration to call for gun control in the US.

WATCH: 'End gun violence now'- Footballer screams into microphone to demand action after US shootings

Philadelphia Union returned to the top of the Eastern Conference on Sunday with a dominant 5-1 victory at DC United.

Midfielder Marco Fabian recorded his first MLS brace, but it was Alejandro Bedoya who opened the scoring for the visitors in the third minute, celebrating with a political statement.

Philadelphia's captain embraced his team-mates before running over to a field microphone and shouting: "Congress, do something now. End gun violence".

His comments came after deadly mass shootings in Ohio, Texas and California in the past week.

In less than 24 hours some 30 people were killed following two separate shooting incidents at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas and in the Dayton area of Ohio.

“Hey Congress do something NOW end gun violence LET’S GO”@PhilaUnion captain Alejandro Bedoya showing how to use a pitch mic in the @MLS pic.twitter.com/vgpGDrBoHn — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) August 5, 2019

A gunman - who has since been arrested - killed 20 people in Texas, in what is being investigated as a 'hate crime'.

Hours later, a further 10 people - including the shooter - were killed in the attack in Ohio.

PA Media