Comedian Jon Stewart has hit out at US congress for failing to ensure that a victims' compensation fund set up after the 9/11 attacks never runs out of money.

WATCH: Comedian Jon Stewart lashes out at US congress over 9/11 victims' fund

Mr Stewart, a longtime advocate for 9/11 responders, angrily called out members of congress for failing to attend a hearing over a Bill that would ensure the fund can pay benefits for the next 70 years.

Pointing to rows of empty seats at a House judiciary committee hearing room, Mr Stewart said "sick and dying" first responders and their families had come to Washington for the hearing, only to face a nearly deserted dais.

He called the non-attendance "an embarrassment to the country and a stain on the institution" of US congress.

Members said they supported the Bill and were monitoring the hearing amid other congressional business.

