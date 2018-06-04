WATCH: Back-flipping FBI agent accidentally shoots bystander

The victim was taken to hospital in good condition, police spokesman Sonny Jackson said in a statement.

Mr Jackson said the agent, whose identity was not released, was dancing at the club at around 12.45am when the firearm fell from the agent's waistband holster on to the floor. It discharged when the agent picked it up.

The agent was later released to an FBI supervisor, Mr Jackson said, adding that police are investigating and any charges would be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.