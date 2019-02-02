Following the UK’s decision on Tuesday to ditch their backstop, MSNBC, a US news channel warned about the negative effects that Brexit looks like having on Ireland.

WATCH: American TV presenter warns in layman’s terms the negative implications that Brexit could have on Ireland

Brexit hadn’t captured anywhere near the attention in the United States as it has in Ireland or the rest of Europe until the UK parliament voted by a margin of 317 to 301, on Tuesday, to back the new "Brady amendment".

Theresa May’s victory in the parliamentary vote saw them opt to ditch their backstop plan for unspecified "alternative arrangements".

The backstop, while criticised as not being the ideal solution by the Irish government, was the only guarantee against a hard border in Northern Ireland, and thought of as a necessary evil in the absence of something more satisfactory.

I didn't think it was possible, but a #NoDealBrexit sounds an even dumber idea when you listen to American TV reporting it.



'When Big Ben strikes 11pm on the 29th of March the UK government will declare a critical incident."#PeoplesVote #FinalSay #RevokeA50 pic.twitter.com/PaBiJPO5wD — Haggis_UK - #FBPE (@Haggis_UK) February 1, 2019

May had planned the backstop, a safeguard against the hard border in the case of a no-deal Brexit, since the UK government invoked article 50 on March 29 2017. When the UK parliament decided to replace it with unspecified and unplanned "alternative arrangements", with only two months left before they are supposed to leave the EU, even the US could not ignore such a drastic decision.

Ali Velshi, a news reporter for US news network MSNBC, gave an impartial view of the devastation that Brexit could cause Ireland and the preparations that are underway for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

"When Big Ben strikes 11pm on the 29th of March, the UK government will declare a critical incident," he explains, even giving a nod to Irish independence in the middle of the broadcast.

Online Editors