Wanted 'attack squirrel' suspect captured after chase

An Alabama man who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called "attack squirrel" he considered a pet has been arrested.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that 35-year-old Mickey Paulk was caught on Thursday night following a chase in which he rammed an investigator's vehicle.

Authorities had been seeking Paulk on multiple arrest warrants unrelated to the squirrel named "Deeznutz", made infamous after police said they were warned about a meth-fuelled, trained attack squirrel.

Paulk told reporters last week that he was working on a plan for turning himself in to authorities.

But authorities said he was taken to Lauderdale County Jail after fleeing a motel on a stolen motorcycle.

It is unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Deeznutz could not be tested for meth and has been released.

BREAKING: Mickey Paulk has been arrested. LCSO narcotics investigators were conducting surveillance at America’s Best Value Inn in Killen, AL when Paulk left on a stolen motorcycle. After a brief pursuit, Paulk rammed an investigator vehicle and was arrested. pic.twitter.com/3E3N0SsXU5 — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 28, 2019

Online Editors