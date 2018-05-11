Video: Your heart will be in your mouth as you watch this police officer save a baby
An incredible act.
A police officer in Florida has been praised by his bosses and the public after rushing a baby to hospital in his squad car.
On Wednesday evening, Jeremie Nix, a police dog officer with the Marion County Sheriff’s office, was flagged down by a woman at traffic lights. The woman explained that her three-month-old son Kingston was unresponsive.
Officer Nix pulled the car around and attempted to help the child, as seen on dashcam footage shared to Facebook.
When Nix’s efforts appeared to have little effect on the child, he took extraordinary action. He took the child into the patrol car and rushed him to Ocala Regional Medical Centre for treatment.
Thanks to Deputy Nix’s actions, Kingston was cared for by medical staff and will make a full recovery. On Thursday he was allowed to go home with his family.
Posting a video of the incident on Facebook, the service wrote: “We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and Baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime!”
Press Association