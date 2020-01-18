Victim's brother slams Eminem over Manchester bombing lyric

Eminem has been criticised for comparing himself to the Manchester Arena suicide bomber by the brother of one of the victims.

In the song 'Unaccommodating', the US rapper says: "I'm yelling 'bombs away' on the game, like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting."

Dan Hett, whose brother Martyn was killed in the bombing, said the lyric was "lazy" and designed to help him sell his music to people "with poor taste in hip hop". He added: "He's Ricky Gervais in a baseball cap."

Eminem makes the comparison between himself and bomber Salman Abedi on his new album 'Music To Be Murdered By'.

