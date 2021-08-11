US clears $1.2trn infrastructure bill but no raise to tax on corporations

The US Senate has cleared a sweeping $1.2trn (€1trn) proposal to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and internet connections, advancing a historic burst in federal spending.

This comes after years of failed attempts on Capitol Hill to invest anew in the country’s aging infrastructure.

The vote caps weeks of turbulent private talks and fierce public debates that sometimes teetered on collapse, as the White House laboured alongside Democrats and Republicans to achieve the sort of deal that had eluded them for years.

Even though the proposal must still clear the House, where some Democrats recently have raised concerns that the measure falls short of what they seek, the Senate outcome will move the bill one step closer to delivering President Joe Biden his first major bipartisan win.

The package, nearly half of which constitutes new spending, would mark the most significant investment in the country’s inner-workings since Congress marshaled a massive yet smaller rescue bill in the shadow of the 2009 Great Recession.

It would marry politicians’ desire for immediate, urgently needed fixes to the country’s crumbling infrastructure with longer-term goals to combat challenges including climate change.

The bill proposes more than $110bn (€94bn) to replace and repair roads, bridges and highways, and $66bn (€56bn) to boost passenger and freight rail. That transit investment marks the most significant infusion of cash in railways since the creation of Amtrak roughly half a century ago, according to the White House.

The infrastructure plan sets aside an additional $55bn (€47bn) to address lingering issues in the nation’s water supply, including an effort to replace every lead pipe in the US.

It allocates $65bn (€55bn) to modernise the country’s power grid. And it devotes billions in additional sums to rehabilitating waterways, improving airports and expanding broadband internet service, particularly after a pandemic that forced Americans to transact much of their lives online.

Politicians also agreed to authorise significant funding to improve the environment and respond to the deadly consequences of a fast-warming planet.

The aid includes $7.5bn (€6.4bn) to build a national network of electric vehicle charging stations, a major priority for Mr Biden, who has worked to advance the next generation of emissions-friendly vehicles. And it apportions $47bn (€40bn) to respond to wildfires, droughts, coastal erosion, heatwaves and other climate crises that previously have wrought significant economic havoc across the country.

In recent weeks, Mr Biden has hailed the proposal, which the White House helped craft alongside its chief congressional authors, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, and Senator Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio.

For weeks the two shepherded a group of 10 politicians from both parties toward a compromise that could thread a needle – proffering the massive investments Mr Biden initially sought without raising alarms among spending-wary Republicans.

“It will improve the lives of all Americans,” Mr Portman said in a floor speech this weekend as politicians prepared to vote. “People do expect here in America, [with] this great economy we have, we should also be able to lead the world in infrastructure. But we don’t.”

Politicians also jettisoned Mr Biden’s plan to raise taxes on corporations to finance the new infrastructure investments, a non-starter for Republicans, who strained to protect the tax cuts they instituted under former-president Donald Trump four years ago.

Instead, their new legislative effort relies on a mix of odd measures – and potential budgetary gimmicks – to try to offset the roughly $1trn (€853bn) price tag.

An official analysis of the bill by the Congressional Budget Office found politicians fell short, threatening to add more than $250bn (€213bn) to the deficit over the next decade. (©Washington Post)

© Washington Post