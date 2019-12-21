A woman in Iowa has been charged with attempted murder after she told police she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teenager was Mexican.

US woman 'intentionally hit teenage girl with her car because she thought she was Mexican' - police

Natalia Miranda suffered a concussion and severe bruising in the attack but is expected to make a full recovery.

Clive Police Chief Mike Venema said Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, admitted to steering her car onto the pavement on December 9 in Des Moines and running over the teenager, who was walking to school to watch a basketball game. Franklin then fled the scene.

Franklin made several derogatory statements about Latinos during a police interview in which she admitted she intentionally ran over the teenager.

"I want to say in the strongest terms possible that there is no place in our community ... for this type of hatred or violence," Ms Venema said.

Natalia was in hospital for two days.

"I don't remember the impact," the teenager told Des Moines television station KCCI in the days after the crash. "I just remember the car coming at me."

Franklin was already in jail on a separate assault charge when police interviewed her about the hit-and-run. In the assault case, which also occurred on December 9, she is accused of making racist remarks to a West Des Moines store assistant and customers and throwing items at the worker.

PA Media