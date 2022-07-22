US woman ‘forced to carry dead foetus for two weeks due to new anti-abortion laws’

Abortion-rights protesters shout slogans after tying green flags to the fence of the White House during a protest to pressure on the Biden administration to act and protect abortion rights in Washington, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Photo: AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

A Texas woman said she was forced to carry her dead foetus for two weeks due to the state’s strict anti-abortion laws.

Marlena Stell, a cosmetic brand owner, miscarried around nine weeks into her pregnancy and asked to have the foetal remains removed to avoid the risk of infection.

Ms Stell (42) said she was refused the standard treatment, which is also used in abortions, because the Texas abortion ban requires two ultrasound scans to verify a pregnancy is not valid before the procedure can be performed.

“I felt like a walking coffin,” she told The Washington Post. “You’re just walking around knowing that you have something that you hoped was going to be a baby for you, and it’s gone. And you’re just walking around carrying it.”

Read More

Ms Stell said having to undergo a second invasive ultrasound added to the trauma of her loss.

She said it was two weeks after learning she had lost her baby before she could get a doctor to perform a dilation and curettage, or D and C, procedure to remove the ­foetal remains.

Ms Stell, a blogger, said she had decided to share her story with her 1.5 million YouTube followers in the aftermath of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, which has paved the way for severe abortion restrictions in dozens of states.

“I get so angry that I was treated this way because of laws that were passed by men who have never been pregnant and never will be,” she said.

“I’m frustrated, I’m angry, and I feel like the women here deserve better than that. It doesn’t matter what side of the fence that you want to sit on, laws like this affect all women regardless of what situation you’re in, and it’s not right.”

Democrats have highlighted Ms Stell’s case as an example of the risks to women’s health as they seek to enshrine ­abortion rights in federal law.

However, they face stiff opposition from Republicans who have argued that abortion laws should be left to individual states to determine.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]