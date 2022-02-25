US truckers lead convoy to capital in drive to end Covid restrictions

A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to Covid mandates has begun a cross-country drive from California to the Washington DC area.

Several hundred people rallied in a parking lot in the cold, windswept Mojave Desert town of Adelanto before about two dozen trucks and a number of other vehicles hit the road.

“To the truck drivers around the world, now is your time to stand up. Now is your time to usher in a renaissance time of freedom,” event organiser Brian Brase told the rally. “Do not bow down.”

Convoy vehicles carried signs with slogans such as “Legalise freedom” and “Let them breathe”.

It was one of several US convoys organised online which are modelled on the recent Canadian truckers’ protests that shut down US-Canadian border crossings and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks.

The convoys all have different starting points, departure dates and routes.

A statement issued by organisers of the Adelanto group called it “The People’s Convoy” and said it was multicultural and non-partisan, although there were Trump flags at the rally. Arrival in Washington was scheduled for March 5.

The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for multiple convoys.