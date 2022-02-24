US truckers lead convoy to capital in bid to remove Covid restrictions

Truckers leave in a convoy for the nation's capital to protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Adelanto, California

Taking a cue from demonstrations that paralysed Canada’s capital city for weeks, US truckers plan to embark on a 4,000km cross-country drive toward Washington DC to protest Covid restrictions.

Organisers of the “People’s Convoy” say they want to “jumpstart the economy” and reopen the country. Their 11-day trek will approach the Beltway around the US capital on March 5 “but will not be going into DC proper”, according to a statement.

The Pentagon said it had approved 400 DC National Guard troops to “provide support” from February 26 through March 7. About 50 large tactical vehicles were also approved to be placed at traffic posts.

Brian Brase, a truck driver who is one of the organisers, said “we’re not going anywhere” until the group’s demands are met – including an end to vaccine and mask requirements.

Most US states are already easing some restrictions. In California, where the convoy begins, universal mask requirements were lifted last week, while masks for vaccinated people are required only in high-risk areas such as public transit, schools and healthcare settings.

Another convoy was expected to leave Scranton, Pennsylvania – US President Joe Biden’s hometown – yesterday.

Organiser Bob Bolus said his convoy has no intention to break laws or block traffic, but warned this could happen if their demands regarding pandemic mandates and the cost of fuel are not meant.

“They are not going to intimidate us and they are not going to threaten us. We’re the power, not them,” he said.

In Canada, pandemic-related protests choked streets in the capital Ottawa for more than three weeks and blocked the busiest land crossing between Canada and the US for six days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked rarely used emergency powers to end the protests, and Canadian police restored a sense of normalcy in Ottawa over the weekend.

“We plan to stay a while and hope they don’t escalate it the way Trudeau did with his disgusting government overreach,” Mr Brase said from Adelanto, California, where the convoy will begin its journey, about 130km northeast of Los Angeles.

Mr Brase said he expected thousands, perhaps tens of thousands, would participate.