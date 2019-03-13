US to issue 'emergency order' grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft - Trump
The US is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people, president Donald Trump has said.
Many nations in the world had already barred the Boeing 737 Max 8 from its airspace but, until now, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had been saying it did not have any data to show the jets are unsafe.
Mr Trump said on Wednesday that the FAA would be making the announcement soon to ground the planes.
He says any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and then be grounded.
Mr Trump says pilots and airlines have been notified. He added that the safety of the American people is of "paramount concern".
More to follow....
Online Editors
