President Donald Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz today after the aircraft threatened the ship by flying to within 1,000 yards of it.

US ship shoots down Iranian drone, says President Donald Trump

He called on other countries to condemn Iran and protect their own ships.

The Pentagon said on Thursday that the USS Boxer took defensive action against a drone after it came within a "threatening range" in the Strait of Hormuz.

"A fixed wing unmanned aerial system (UAS) approached Boxer and closed within a threatening range," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, which did not say to whom the drone belonged.

Hoffman said the incident took place about 10am local time as the Boxer was transiting into the Strait of Hormuz.

"The ship took defensive action against the UAS to ensure the safety of the ship and its crew," he added.

