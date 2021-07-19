US President Joe Biden's administration has transferred its first detainee from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, a Moroccan man who had been imprisoned since 2002, bringing the population at the facility down to 39.

Set up to house foreign suspects following the September 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington, the prison came to symbolize the excesses of the U.S. "war on terror" because of harsh interrogation methods critics say amounted to torture.

While Donald Trump kept the prison open during his four years in the White House, Biden has vowed to close it.

Read More

Abdul Latif Nasir, 56, was repatriated to Morocco. He had been cleared for release in 2016.

"The (Biden) administration is dedicated to following a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population of the Guantanamo facility while also safeguarding the security of the United States and its allies," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Morocco's General Prosecutor said in a statement that Nasser would be investigated for suspected involvement in terrorist acts and a police source said he had been taken into custody in Casablanca.

More than a dozen Moroccans have been held at Guantanamo Bay and those repatriated have faced investigation and trial. One, Ibrahim Benchekroun, was jailed for six years after being repatriated in 2005 and died in 2014 in Syria where he had travelled to join a militant group.

Most of the prisoners left at Guantanamo Bay have been held for nearly two decades without being charged or tried.

Opened under President George W. Bush, the prison's population peaked at about 800 inmates before it started to shrink. President Barack Obama whittled down the number further, but his effort to close the prison was stymied largely by Republican opposition in Congress.

The federal government is still barred by law from transferring any inmates to prisons on the US mainland. Even with his own Democratic party now controlling Congress, Biden has majorities so slim that he would struggle to secure legislative changes because some Democrats might also oppose them.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month that the administration was "actively looking" into recreating the position of a State Department envoy for the closure of the prison at the Guantanamo Bay naval base.