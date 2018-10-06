The US Senate has confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to join the Supreme Court after a close vote.

US Senate confirms Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court judge by 50 votes to 48

The election-season triumph for President Donald Trump could swing the court to the right for a generation after a battle that split the country along cultural, gender and political divides.

The near party-line vote was 50-48, capping a fight that seized the national conversation after claims emerged that Mr Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted women three decades ago - which he emphatically denied.

The vote gave President Trump his second appointee to the court, tilting it further to the right and pleasing conservative voters who might have revolted against GOP leaders had Mr Kavanaugh's nomination failed.

US president Donald Trump has sent his well wishes to Mr Kauvanagh following the vote.

He said: "I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court.

"Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!"

