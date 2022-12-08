| 0.8°C Dublin

US Republicans appeal to the Supreme Court to give state legislatures extra powers over elections

Former US president Donald Trump has falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him through voting fraud. Photo: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Expand

Former US president Donald Trump has falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him through voting fraud. Photo: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Andrew Chung and Nate Raymond

The US Supreme Court engaged in tense arguments yesterday in a Republican appeal that could transform American elections by giving politicians more power over voting rules and curbing the ability of courts at state level to scrutinise lawmakers’ actions in a major case involving North Carolina’s congressional districts.

The top court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, heard about three hours of arguments, with some of its conservative members including Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas indicating sympathy toward the Republican arguments.

