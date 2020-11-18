US Republicans ‘alarmed’ at party’s prospects of winning run-off race in Georgia as they point to ‘anti-Trump’ vote in state

US Republican leaders are increasingly alarmed about the party’s ability to defeat Democratic challengers in Georgia’s two vital Senate runoff elections.

They have described President Trump on a recent conference call as a political burden. Mr Trump’s false claims of victory of the 2020 election are not helping their case. A loss in Gerogia for the Republicans could put the Senate back in the hands of Democrats.

Republicans appear to be in turmoil as Mr Trump still refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

The conference call was made on November 10 with donors hosted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee. It featured Georgia’s embattled GOP incumbents, Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and Karl Rove, a veteran strategist who is co-ordinating fundraising for the January 5 runoffs.

The comments by the senators and Mr Rove were shared with The Washington Post by a person who provided a detailed and precise account of what was said by each speaker on the call. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity since they were not authorized to divulge the contents of the private discussion.

Most striking was the way the senators nodded toward the likelihood of Mr Biden’s presidency. While Mr Trump keeps insisting that he won the election, making baseless claims of voter fraud and mounting legal challenges, Republicans on the call privately cast those efforts as an understandable but potentially futile protest.

“What we’re going to have to do is make sure we get all the votes out from the general and get them back out,” Mr Perdue said of core Republican voters. “That’s always a hard thing to do in a presidential year, particularly this year, given that President Trump, it looks like now, may not be able to hold out.”

Mr Perdue added that “we don’t know that” yet – and said he fully supports Mr Trump and his dispute of the results in several states. But, he said, “we’re assuming that we’re going to be standing out here alone. And that means that we have to get the vote out, no matter what the outcome of that adjudication is on the recount in two states and some lawsuits, and others. Kelly and I can’t wait for that.”

Mr Perdue noted later that he had confronted an “anti-Trump vote in Georgia” in the first round of voting and said the runoff is about getting “enough conservative Republicans out to vote” in the Atlanta suburbs and elsewhere who might have opposed the president’s reelection.

“I’m talking about people that may have voted for Biden but now may come back and vote for us because there was an anti-Trump vote in Georgia,” Mr Perdue said. “And we think some of those people, particularly in the suburbs, may come back to us. And I’m hopeful of that.”

Mr Perdue’s delicate approach – standing with Trump, but also privately acknowledging that the president’s time in power could be waning and that he carries possible political liabilities – extended to others on the call who tried to balance their loyalty to Mr Trump with their apprehension about what is needed in Georgia to save the GOP Senate majority. It is revealing of the Republican dilemma in the winter of Mr Trump’s presidency, with fear of offending him and his fervent supporters hovering over a cold political reality.

“In fact, I’m assuming the worst. I’m assuming the worst but hoping for the best. And the worst-case scenario is that we have a Democrat in the White House, that we have Nancy Pelosi still with her hands on that speaker’s gavel, which appears almost a certainty,” Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young, who recently chaired the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said on the call, as he spoke urgently of the need to win in Georgia. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Online Editors