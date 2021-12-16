US releases a new batch of documents about JFK’s assassination

John F Kennedy and his wife Jackie in Dallas on November 22, 1963 – the president would be murdered later that day. Photo: Altitude Films

The US National Archives yesterday made public nearly 1,500 documents related to the government’s investigation into the 1963 assassination of President John F Kennedy.

The disclosure of secret cables, internal memos and other documents satisfies a deadline set in October by President Joe Biden and is in keeping with a federal statute that calls for the release of records in the government’s possession. Additional documents are expected to be made public next year.

There was no immediate indication the records contained new revelations that could radically reshape understanding of the events surrounding the November 22, 1963, assassination of Kennedy in Dallas at the hands of gunman Lee Harvey Oswald.

However, the latest tranche of documents was nonetheless eagerly anticipated by historians and others who remain sceptical that, at the height of the Cold War, a troubled young man with a mail-order rifle was solely responsible for an assassination that changed the course of American history.

The documents include CIA cables and memos discussing Oswald’s previously disclosed but never fully explained visits to the Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City, as well as discussion, in the days after the assassination, of the potential for Cuban involvement in the assassination.

One CIA cable describes how Oswald phoned the Soviet embassy while in Mexico City to ask for a visa to visit the Soviet Union. He also visited the Cuban embassy, apparently interested in a travel visa that would permit him to visit Cuba and wait there for a Soviet visa. On October 3 he drove back into the United States through a crossing at the Texas border.

Another memo, dated the day after Kennedy’s assassination, says that according to an intercepted phone call in Mexico City, Oswald communicated with an identified KGB officer while at the Soviet embassy that September.

After the assassination, Mexican authorities arrested a Mexican employee of the Cuban embassy with whom Oswald had communicated, and she said Oswald had “professed to be a Communist and an admirer of Castro”.

One CIA document marked “Secret Eyes Only” traces US government plots to assassinate the Cuban leader at the time, Fidel Castro, including a 1960 plot “that involved the use of the criminal underworld with contacts inside Cuba”.

Another document weighs whether Oswald, while living in New Orleans, may have been affected in any way by the publication in the local newspaper of an interview an Associated Press correspondent conducted with Castro in which Castro warned of retribution if the US were to take out Cuban leaders.

The new files also include several FBI reports on the bureau’s efforts to investigate Mafia figures like Santo Trafficante Jr and Sam Giancana, who are often mentioned in conspiracy theories surrounding Kennedy’s assassination.