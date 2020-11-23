Yet another Trump challenge thrown out as campaign seeks a Georgia recount

Undaunted by a Pennsylvania judge’s withering dismissal of a plea to discount millions of mail-in votes, the Trump campaign turned its attention to another battleground state and demanded a second recount in Georgia.

The move was the latest shot in a salvo of legal cases, with Donald Trump still showing no sign of accepting that he lost the election.

It came hours after Judge Matthew Brann described the challenge to the Pennsylvania result as without merit.

Alleging irregularities in the way ballots were treated across the state, the Trump campaign had asked the court to prevent millions of mail-in ballots being counted. The argument was given short shrift by Judge Brann.

“One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption,” he wrote. “In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more.”

Mr Trump said on Twitter that he would appeal and Rudy Giuliani, his lawyer, said he expected the case to reach the US Supreme Court.

Legal experts, however, have voiced doubts that the Supreme Court would overturn the election. “You can’t go to the court because you wish you’d won the election. You have to have a genuine legal pretext,” said Christopher Galdieri, an associate professor of politics at Saint Anselm College, New Hampshire.

The Trump campaign on Saturday night requested a recount of paper ballots in Georgia, but this is unlikely to change the outcome in the state. The first recount was certified on Friday in Mr Biden’s favour.

There is a growing belief that the Trump campaign has been peppering the legal system with cases in an attempt to run down the clock to prevent electoral college votes in battleground states being ratified by the December 14 deadline set by law. In Wisconsin, another disputed battleground state, officials accused Trump election observers of trying to obstruct a recount by objecting to nearly every ballot in some places.

Should the December deadline not be met, the Trump campaign hopes Republican-­controlled legislatures in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia would flip the states from Joe Biden by sending delegations supporting the president’s re-election.

Mr Trump has already started lobbying legislators, including Michigan’s senate majority leader, Mike Shirkey, and the state’s house speaker, Lee Chatfield – but to no avail. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk