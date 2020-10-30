Why, with just a few days to go, Joe Biden can’t take anything for granted

By the time popstar Katy Perry came on stage she was flogging a dead horse.

Hillary Clinton had fallen at the final hurdle and no amount of pleading with voters in the few States where polls were still open was going to save her. Perry’s parents had even gone for Donald Trump.

The utter shock and despair that swept across the oversubscribed ‘victory rally’ in a massive Manhattan car park wasn’t just palpable, it was crippling.

Millennials, Latinos, Hispanics, whites, blacks, men, women, young and old had spent hours queueing to be part of what New York Mayor Bill de Blasio described as a night of history. He wasn’t wrong but the partygoers never seemed to consider the possibility that they might be on the wrong side of it.

Campaign ads on the big screens selling dreams like “You can be anything you want to be” were punctuated by campaign analysis from ABC news which crushed those very same messages of hope.

Everybody knew the battle between Clinton and Trump was like a warped reality TV show but the final twist was so unimaginable that her defeat was never really considered. And that’s why those who are now getting comfortable with the idea that Joe Biden will be elected President next week need to pause for more than a moment.

Read More

Read More

The seeping belief that Trump is on the way out is based on largely the same logic that said Clinton couldn’t lose. The polls and pundits don’t believe voters would put a megalomaniac back in the White House.

But what about the people? Trump supporters pay little attention to polls and none to the ‘fake news’ mouthpieces.

It was a phenomenon I witnessed while covering the 2016 vote where it was very easy to get caught up in the narrative that while Clinton was far from the perfect candidate, she certainly wasn’t the worst. Sense would prevail.

I was just off Times Square in New York, a Democratic stronghold, on polling day when it dawn on me that Clinton was doomed. Outside a voting centre Rose Shapiro, a 73-year-old attorney from Israel, told me she voted Trump because minorities were becoming the majority.

“We do construction and we take people from Mexico. I treat them well, I give them breakfast, lunch, clothing and everything. And they cheat us from here to there,” she said.

Her theory went that if somebody didn’t put a stop to the immigrant takeover, the United States would be Latino within 20 years. “You’re going to have to speak Spanish.” Her own background was treated as irrelevant.

Trump’s ability to give people someone to blame for their problems was a real three card trick. He identified the problems and the causes. Clinton became the embodiment of all that was wrong with America. She was at fault for letting poor people into the country and simultaneously protecting the elites.

“I’d step aside and let it happen. No way I’d take a bullet for that women. I hate her,” a Boston police officer boasted after a few drinks. “She is a criminal. She should be in jail,” he decreed fully aware his random barstool companion was a journalist.

The only solution was to ‘Make America Great Again’.

Unfortunately for Clinton she fell into the trap. In fairness it was hard not to when words like ‘corrupt’ and ‘nasty’ rolled off the tongues of apparently reasonable people.

Rather than obeying Michelle Obama’s ‘When they go low, we go high’ mantra, she tried to fight back.

In the heat of the campaign Clinton described half of her rival’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables” which immediately ensured those who had decided to give Trump a chance couldn’t be won back.

She also tried to overawe the TV showman’s star power with celebrity endorsements from the likes of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Lady Gaga, Madonna, George Clooney, and Robert De Niro.

At one of her final rallies in Philadelphia the former First Lady shared a stage with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi. It was a great night out but she would go on to lose the state of Pennsylvania by the narrowest margin in 176 years.

Of course Trump had very few big names backing him but he didn’t want to share his stage with anybody.

The same ‘divide and conquer’ tactics have been rolled out again in 2020 by the Trump team. According to the president, the voting system is rigged, Joe Biden’s family are corrupt and the media are out to get him. It’s the same routine.

But ‘Sleepy Joe’ isn’t taking the bait in the same way that ‘Crooked Hillary’ did. His low-key campaign is a risky strategy but could be the best response to Trump’s bombast in these final days.

There was a point during the first debate where Biden grew frustrated and engaged in the name calling. It didn’t serve him well because you simply can’t out-Trump Trump.

Biden might appear ‘boring’ against the backdrop of the past four years but many voters will believe that is what America, and indeed the world, needs right now.

The path to Pennsylvania Avenue looks clear for him. Yet it is not nearly as certain as the popular narrative would have you believe.

Last time Clinton was supposed to take Florida thanks to ‘sleeping giant’ of Latin-American voters. She got their votes all right but Trump walloped her in some big population centres like Tampa and eked out a win in Orlando. Both the incumbent and challenger were in Tampa yesterday in an obvious signal that it is a ‘hot spot’ to watch again.

Democrats should be take nothing for granted.

When Clinton eventually made her concession speech in 2016 she said her supporters owed the new president “an open mind and a chance to lead”.

Four years have passed and they will have an opportunity to cast judgment in record numbers – but this time they should realise that Trump is far from the beaten ticket many would like to believe.