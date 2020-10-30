| 12.7°C Dublin

Why, with just a few days to go, Joe Biden can’t take anything for granted

Kevin Doyle

US President Donald Trump addresses thousands of supporters during a campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport, Arizona. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump addresses thousands of supporters during a campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport, Arizona. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By the time popstar Katy Perry came on stage she was flogging a dead horse.

Hillary Clinton had fallen at the final hurdle and no amount of pleading with voters in the few States where polls were still open was going to save her. Perry’s parents had even gone for Donald Trump.

The utter shock and despair that swept across the oversubscribed ‘victory rally’ in a massive Manhattan car park wasn’t just palpable, it was crippling.