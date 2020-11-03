| 5.5°C Dublin

Why Trump was so successful in 2016 – and why his campaign fell to pieces this year

Tactic of ignoring real problems makes president an ineffective camapigner, reports Andrew Feinberg

Time has come: Voting booths are prepared in Moscow, Idaho, ahead of today's election. Photo: Geoff Crimmins/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP

Time has come: Voting booths are prepared in Moscow, Idaho, ahead of today’s election. Photo: Geoff Crimmins/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP

Andrew Feinberg

Today Americans will render their final verdict on the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump. The United States remains firmly in the grip of an uncontrolled pandemic that has wrought economic devastation not seen since the days before the 1932 election.

And the man who could become the nation’s 46th chief executive in 79 days, former vice-president Joe Biden, holds a far more comfortable lead in national polling averages than Hillary Clinton did at this time four years ago. The razor-thin margins Clinton entered the 2016 election with in key states such as Michigan and Wisconsin have given way to consistent Biden leads, and Democratic insiders have begun whispering about the possibility that he could flip longtime Republican strongholds like Arizona, Georgia or even Texas.

And yet, Donald Trump remains in his happy place.

