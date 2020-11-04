Who is winning the race for the White House? Where we stand in the crucial remaining states

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, as his wife Jill Biden looks on. Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

DONALD Trump and Joe Biden are battling over key ‘rust belt’ states as the race to the White House reaches its final stages.

While the counting could go on for several days yet, a clearer picture of who is headed for the Oval Office will emerge today.

The magic number of electoral votes to secure the presidency is 270.

So far Joe Biden has won 238 electoral votes and Donald Trump, who has already declared victory in the election, appears to be lagging with 213.

However, Trump is confident that he can win through in several crucial states.

Read More

Read More

The ‘rust belt’ states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin which were so important in 2016 will again hold the key for whoever is to become the 46th president of the United States.

The result hinges on nine states, as of 4pm Irish time:

Alaska (3 electoral votes) – 36pc of votes counted with Trump on 61.4pc. It could take days to finalise the winner although Trump holds a solid lead.

Arizona (11 electoral votes) – 99pc of votes counted with Biden on 51pc. Claiming victory here would be a major victory for Biden.

Georgia (16 electoral votes) – 92pc of votes counted with Trump in the lead at 50.5pc. It could be early Thursday before the result is finalised.

Maine – (4 split into 2 statewide and 2 district votes) – 73pc of votes counted, with Biden in the lead at 54.5pc

Michigan (16 electoral votes) – 90pc of votes counted, with Biden in the lead at 49.3pc. A high number of mail ballots means this could run into Thursday.

Nevada (6 electoral votes) – 86pc of votes counted with Biden in the lead at 49.3pc. Counting has been suspended until Thursday which means it could be Friday before a result is known.

North Carolina (15 electoral votes) – 95pc of votes counted with Trump in the lead at 50.1pc

Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) – 77pc of votes counted with Trump in the lead at 54.3pc. A high number of mail ballots means this could run into Thursday.

Wisconsin (10 electoral votes) – 97pc of votes counted with Biden in the lead on 49.5pc. Wisconsin’s result should be known within a matter of hours.

Read More

Read More

Online Editors