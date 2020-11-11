Washington in shock as Trump sacks his fourth defence chief

Mark Esper, who has become the fourth US Defence Secretary to be sacked by President Donald Trump. Photo: AP

President Trump’s firing of Defence Secretary Mark Esper, his fourth Pentagon chief to go, continued to sent shockwaves around Capitol Hill last night.

The move has further stoked uncertainty as the US navigates a chaotic transition marked by an incumbent who is refusing to concede.

“Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” the president said on Twitter, making a sudden but widely anticipated move that underscored his insistence on absolute loyalty from top advisers even as he contests the outcome of the November 3 election.

Mr Trump said Christopher Miller, who was recently named director of the National Counter-terrorism Centre, would immediately become acting defence secretary.

“Chris will do a GREAT job!” Mr Trump wrote.

Mr Esper’s firing plunges the Pentagon into a new period of leadership upheaval as it tries to manage an unusual transition period fraught with political tensions and potential security risks.

Democrats and Independents criticised the decision, saying the abrupt change could endanger American security at an already vulnerable moment.

The move comes as the Trump administration refuses to allow president-elect Joe Biden’s team to start its work, increasing the likelihood of a disorderly transition as the country hurtles toward the January 20 inauguration and grapples with a sharp worsening of the coronavirus crisis.

In a letter to Mr Trump on Monday, Mr Esper said he accepted the president’s decision to replace him.

“I have served these last few years… in full faith to my sworn oath to support and defend the constitution, and to safeguard the country and its interests, while keeping the department out of politics and abiding by the values Americans hold dear,” he said.

An Army veteran and former weapons lobbyist who was confirmed as defence secretary in July 2019, Mr Esper was mostly aligned with his commander in chief on major foreign policy issues but had clashes with Mr Trump over his steps to draw the military into partisan politics.

Chief among those occurred in June, when Mr Trump demanded that thousands of troops be dispatched on the streets of Washington amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Mr Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to use active-duty service members against demonstrators, but Mr Esper and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, pushed back, concerned it would look like martial law.

Two officials, who like several others interviewed for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment to the news media, said Mr Esper’s public opposition to using troops in June drew the most fierce response from the president they had ever seen.

While aides talked Mr Trump out of firing Mr Esper that week, the president regularly raised the issue throughout the campaign season, believing the defence chief was trying to embarrass him and damage his re-election prospects, the officials said.

In recent months, Mr Esper has rarely seen the president.

One former senior administration official said Mr Esper often asked for advice on how to deal with the president and “knew he was going to be fired for many months”.

The former official said Mr Esper frequently complained that Mr Trump was not listening to him and was agitated when he was around.